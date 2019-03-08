Hair and beauty salon undergoes makeover ahead of glamorous relaunch

The Haven hair and beauty salon in Great Yarmouth will reopen next month under the new name The Party Boutique. Picture; owner Kinza Halifax, centre, will two of her salon staff. Picture: Kinza Halifax Archant

A hair and beauty salon has closed temporarily as it undergoes a makeover before it returns offering a pampering experience with a twist.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The salon in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, closed on Tuesday. Picture: Joseph Norton The salon in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, closed on Tuesday. Picture: Joseph Norton

The Haven hair and beauty in Great Yarmouth, which closed on Tuesday, will reopen next month under a new name.

The Party Boutique will offer customers of all ages a 'pamper party' which includes nail painting, hair styling and facial makeovers.

Owner of the business, Kinza Halifax, has described her excitement at the new business venture.

"I really can't wait," she said.

The salon team will start work on September 7. Picture: Kinza Halifax The salon team will start work on September 7. Picture: Kinza Halifax

"We just weren't getting the footfall with the hairdressing business so I had to make a change.

"We first started offering these pamper parties in December and they have taken off ever since."

Miss Halifax, from Gorleston, first opened The Haven hair and beauty salon in October 2018.

Despite the business from regular customers, the 37-year-old said it wasn't sustainable to keep the salon open as a hairdressers.

The salon will offer a variety of pamper party packages. Picture: Kinza Halifax The salon will offer a variety of pamper party packages. Picture: Kinza Halifax

Miss Halifax first trialled the idea of a 'pamper party' with her niece.

She said: "We weren't sure what to do for Lashaya's tenth birthday party so I came up with the idea of getting her friends together for a celebration in the salon.

"All the children loved getting glammed up so I thought I'd advertise it.

"It's one of the best decisions I made because it has proved to be so popular."

The Party Boutique in Regent Street will still offer hair cuts by appointment.

The parties which last for two and a half hours, can be enjoyed by children as young as three.

You may also want to watch:

Miss Halifax and her team of six will also offer the experience to hen groups who can bring their own alcohol.

Customers will be able to enjoy a range of sweet treats as they get primped and preened.

Packages start at £13 per person.

She added: "People love being looked after and having lots of attention. That's exactly what we provide."

A 'Mummy and me' service will also be available which allows mums and daughters to spend some quality time together while they are looked after by the team.

The salon will reopen on September 7 with bookings now available.

For more information visit The Party Boutique on Facebook.