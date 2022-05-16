News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Port boss disappointed over cruise ship non-docking

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:24 PM May 16, 2022
Great Yarmouth mayor Graham Plant had hoped to greet passengers from the Spirit of Discovery

Great Yarmouth mayor Graham Plant had hoped to greet passengers from the Spirit of Discovery - Credit: GYBC

A Great Yarmouth harbour boss has expressed his disappointment after a giant cruise ship was unable to dock due to windy conditions.

On Friday morning the Spirit of Discovery was due to dock at the town's Outer Harbour and disembark its passengers for the day.

However it could not dock due to high winds.

Deputy port director Nicholas Scott-Gray said: "Unfortunately the weather on Friday worked against us and the ship's master decided, after a few attempts, not to call in Great Yarmouth.

"Naturally we were disappointed but are already working with a number of cruise lines on establishing future calls."

The Spirit of Discovery had exceeded the port's published length limit of 220m.

However this is at the discretion of the harbour master and is based on vessels' particulars, such as manoeuvrability.

Mr Scott-Gray added: "Cruise ships are more manoeuvrable, due to their design and engine/Azipod  capabilities, and hence the larger Spirit of Discovery was booked for arrival."

Great Yarmouth mayor Graham Plant had been due to meet and greet the ship's passengers at the dock.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

GP_COLINWOOD_YARMOUTH_MAY22

Norfolk Live News

Body part of man found on beach in Great Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
GP_COLINWOOD_YARMOUTH_MAY22

Updated

Yarmouth man whose body part was found had been released from prison

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Paulina Zielinska, of Ginger Kitchens in her new market space

New £4.7m market begins to fill up with town traders

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Work starts on demolishing an old market stall

Market stalls ripped down in town centre

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon