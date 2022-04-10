News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Harbour Radio celebrates five more years on the air

James Weeds

Published: 9:15 AM April 10, 2022
The launch of Harbour Radio at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Harbour Radio, based at 137 King Street. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

A Great Yarmouth-based radio station has been granted a further five years on the air.

Broadcasting on 107.4 FM and online through various platforms, Harbour Radio’s past performance and future strategy has been recognised by the Office for Communications (OFCOM) following a successful application to retain its broadcast licence through to 2027

Harbour Radio, based at 137 King Street, is happy to announce that the extension will enable the station to continue to support the diverse community of Great Yarmouth through its ongoing strategy of social engagement and business support.

The launch of Harbour Radio at Great Yarmouth. Station manager and CEO, Nevv Moore, 2nd left, and Ar

FLASHBACK: CEO, Nevv Moore (left) and former Great Yarmouth Mercury editor Anne Edwards at the launch of Harbour Radio in 2017. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Harbour Radio chief executive Nevv Moore said: “I am overjoyed to see that the work we have done to develop the radio station and to grow meaningful links with all parts of our community has been recognised by OFCOM.

"This is a clear indication that OFCOM value the work that our team of volunteers do on air and behind the scenes and we are all looking forward to the next five years.”

