Circus reassures visitors as show delayed due to safety inspections
- Credit: James Bass
A circus in Great Yarmouth has reassured customers that there will be no further disruptions after plaster had fallen from the ceiling.
The town's Hippodrome Circus delayed a matinee show on Wednesday after a piece of plaster had fallen from the ceiling.
Before the scheduled show, circus staff were carrying out routine technical checks on rigging and lights.
As one of the lights was hoisted back into position above the ring, plaster fell from the ceiling and customers were delayed while safety checks were carried out.
Hippodrome owner Jack Jay said: "We were performing a routine technical check on our rigged lights before the public came in the building.
You may also want to watch:
"As the one of the lights was hoisted into the air, a small portion of plaster that's next to where the rope pulls through had come down and caused us to stop what we were doing to make sure that we carried out all the relevant checks.
"Because it happened within a relatively close amount of time before we opened to the public, we held the doors to the public while inspections were carried out.
Most Read
- 1 Fashion boss treats Yarmouth auntie to Mercedes for 60th birthday
- 2 Public response 'phenomenal' as Yarmouth festival sold out
- 3 Police called after elderly, sick seal attacked with stones
- 4 Great Yarmouth venue to host first ever drag event
- 5 'It's great to be here' - funfair returns to Great Yarmouth
- 6 'People here know my name' - how crisis cafe is helping mental health
- 7 All you need to know about Yarmouth's first fair in the park
- 8 Skeleton crew Halloween display in Gorleston
- 9 Social services visit woman aged 87 dumped in care home
- 10 More than 31,000 tickets sold for Fire on the Water
"We wanted to make sure we did our due diligence.
"We also took the time to get a trusted professional from the industry to have a look and make sure everything was fine."
Once the circus had been told it was safe to carry on with the planned event, customers made their way to their seats.
"There were no further issues," said Mr Jay.
"it was more of a case of us being overly cautious in making sure everything was absolutely fine.
"The show went ahead and we haven't had any interruptions in being open.
"There is certainly no cause for concern of it being a wider problem."
Mr Jay said that visual inspections of the property and equipment take place throughout the season, with regular rigging checks for performers carried out almost daily.
At the end of every season, there are full maintenance inspections to ensure the circus can continue operating to the public.
No upcoming shows are expected to be disrupted.