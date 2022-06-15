Offshore firm celebrates major job boost with Dutch contract

A Great Yarmouth offshore company is celebrating a major contract with a Dutch firm that will lead to its workforce expanding.

Gapton Hall-based Inspection Verification Bureau Ltd (IVB) has signed a six figure sum contract with Wintershall Noordzee to deliver verification services to all of its 19 assets in the Dutch sector of the southern North Sea and one onshore facility.

IVB will be looking for new full-time permanent employees for its Viking Road team to service the new work, which doubles its commitments in the southern North Sea.

Matt Chapman, IVB technical director, said: "The Wintershall Noordzee contract is a significant increase to the IVB client base and this increase in contract scope size is good for the future security and longevity of the local area and our growth."

IVB’s current international work includes a contract with TotalEnergies Nederlands, verification work offshore in Egypt and new-build projects in the Middle East.







