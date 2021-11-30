News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth firm's job pledge to former troops

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:41 PM November 30, 2021
Updated: 12:52 PM November 30, 2021
Karl Farrow, CeraPhi CEO, signed the covenant with Lieutenant General Richard Wardlaw

Karl Farrow, CeraPhi CEO, signed the covenant with Lieutenant General Richard Wardlaw - Credit: TMS Media

A Great Yarmouth-based company has pledged to help people leaving the armed forces to find jobs in the renewable energy sector.

CeraPhi Energy has signed the Armed Forces Covenant at the Ministry of Defence alongside Mission Renewable, set up to harness the wealth of talent and skills from the veteran community for careers in renewable energy, and Aker Offshore Wind.

More than 20,000 people leave the armed forces in the UK every year, many with the skills, mindset and attitude the energy sector needs. An estimated 700,000 new green jobs will be created in the next decade.

Karl Farrow, CeraPhi CEO, signed the covenant with Lieutenant General Richard Wardlaw, the MoD’s Chief of Defence Logistics and Support, on behalf of the MoD.

Mr Farrow said: “We are in a new era of reuse and sustainability. Reusing skills and disciplined ability is a key part of building a sustainable foundation and supporting transition. No one deserves more recognition that those men and women throughout the globe who served their countries, keeping us safe well and healthy in our daily lives."


