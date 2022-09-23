Kebab shop to reopen under new management
- Credit: Anthony Carroll
A kebab and pizza takeaway shop is to open under new management next week following a revamp of the premises.
Flames Pizza & Kebab will open its doors in Northgate Street on Monday.
It had previously been known as Family Kebab and is being run by MFC which is owned by Mehmet Baba, who also has a kebab shop in Norwich and has 25 years experience in the trade.
As an opening offer collection orders will be half price from Monday to Wednesday next week.
It will be open seven days a week with its opening times being Sunday to Thursday 4pm to 1am and Friday to Saturday 4pm to 2am.
Mr Baba was keen to point out yoghourt kebabs will be on offer.
Deliveries can also be made with free deliveries available depending on location and the amount ordered
For more information visit flamespizzaandkebab.co.uk from Monday or call 01493 858885.