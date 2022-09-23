News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Kebab shop to reopen under new management

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:46 PM September 23, 2022
Flames Pizza & Kebab will open on Monday.

A kebab and pizza takeaway shop is to open under new management next week following a revamp of the premises.

Flames Pizza & Kebab will open its doors in Northgate Street on Monday.

It had previously been known as Family Kebab and is being run by MFC which is owned by Mehmet Baba, who also has a kebab shop in Norwich and has 25 years experience in the trade.

As an opening offer collection orders will be half price from Monday to Wednesday next week.

Flames Pizza & Kebab in Northgate Street

It will be open seven days a week with its opening times being Sunday to Thursday 4pm to 1am and Friday to Saturday 4pm to 2am.

Mr Baba was keen to point out yoghourt kebabs will be on offer.

Deliveries can also be made with free deliveries available depending on location and the amount ordered

For more information visit flamespizzaandkebab.co.uk from Monday or call 01493 858885.

