News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

'We had a sing song round the piano' - Pub landlord reflects on jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:25 PM June 5, 2022
Michael Pywell of the Kings Arms in Great Yarmouth

Michael Pywell of the Kings Arms in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A Great Yarmouth pub landlord said he had a very busy long bank holiday as people celebrated the jubilee with a sing-along and drinks to the Queen.

Michael Pywell, of the Kings Arms on Northgate Street, said: "The whole week has been quite busy, even the week leading up to it was quite busy.

"Obviously it was half-term and I think a lot of people had Monday, Tuesday Wednesday off to get a whole week off.

"Even the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were busy, and Thursday was very busy.

"On Friday we had a sing song around the piano. We did not bother doing anything special on Saturday night as there was so much going on elsewhere.

"Today (Sunday) we decided on a bit of live music in the garden. 

"It has been very busy and everyone has been up for it.

"We had a very good night singing around the piano and had a rendition of God Save the Queen."


The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

An Our Hire bus in Hemsby.

A new bus route is coming to Great Yarmouth this summer

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Mantas Koreckis_0

Norfolk Live News

Great Yarmouth man wanted on recall to prison

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
People inside the new market building.

Great Yarmouth market place kicks off Jubilee celebrations

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Passengers on seal watching trip to Scroby Sands Great Yarmouth rescued by Caister lifeboat crew.

Updated

Passengers rescued during seal watching trip off Norfolk coast

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon