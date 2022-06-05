'We had a sing song round the piano' - Pub landlord reflects on jubilee

A Great Yarmouth pub landlord said he had a very busy long bank holiday as people celebrated the jubilee with a sing-along and drinks to the Queen.

Michael Pywell, of the Kings Arms on Northgate Street, said: "The whole week has been quite busy, even the week leading up to it was quite busy.

"Obviously it was half-term and I think a lot of people had Monday, Tuesday Wednesday off to get a whole week off.

"Even the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were busy, and Thursday was very busy.

"On Friday we had a sing song around the piano. We did not bother doing anything special on Saturday night as there was so much going on elsewhere.

"Today (Sunday) we decided on a bit of live music in the garden.

"It has been very busy and everyone has been up for it.

"We had a very good night singing around the piano and had a rendition of God Save the Queen."



