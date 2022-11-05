If you love Fortnite and Playstation 5 then this party truck is for you

Philip and Dee Radley with their children Nikola and Miko in the Kings of Games truck - Credit: Anthony Carroll

It is a truck that all children would dream of having.

Packed with all manner of games consoles, a racing simulator and a virtual reality headset, the Kings of Games party event truck is ready to hit the roads to entertain children.

Philip and Dee Radley started their mobile gaming business earlier in the year - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The £32,000 King of Games bespoke truck is owned by Philip and Dee Radley of Caister and is available to hire within a 20 mile radius of Great Yarmouth.

Up to 15 children can play games such as Minecraft, Roblox and Fortnite, enjoy PlayStation Five and enter a virtual world thanks to Oculus Quest Two.

Nikola Radley is queen of the road on the truck's simulator - Credit: Anthony Carroll

As well as birthday parties, Mr and Mrs Radley say the truck is perfect for weddings so children can play away to their hearts' content during speeches.

And is not only children who can end up in gaming console heaven at birthday parties as the truck can also be hired for corporate and sports events.

Mr and Mrs Radley set up their own business in May after struggling to return to their regular jobs in the motor trade and as a massage therapist respectively after lockdown ended.

Game on! Nikola and Miko Radley battle it out - Credit: Anthony Carroll

After converting a Peugeot Boxer truck into the games centre they launched their business in Ashford in Kent in May.

The couple have just moved to Caister and are now ready to bring gaming fun to children across the region.

Mr Radley said: "We were finding it difficult to get back into work and we came up with the idea of doing something new and very different that would generate money.

"We saw something about gaming trucks in America and thought that would be a good idea.

Miko Radley enters a virtual world - Credit: Anthony Carroll

"People book us and we just pull up and just need to plug in and away we go. Kids just love gaming. It has been popular for more than 40 years."

Mrs Radley said: "It has gone really well so far and we are confident for the future."

Nikola and Miko do battle on a games console - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The other beneficiaries of the new business are the couple's children, Nikola, 11, and Miko, 13, who enjoy gaming.

Anyone who wants to hire the Kings of Games truck can call 07747 014447 or visit kingsofgames.co.uk.

The Kings of Games truck will become a familiar sight. Here it is seen by Great Yarmouth's big wheel on the seafront - Credit: Kings of Games

Philip and Dee Radley will be bringing their gaming truck to the region - Credit: Anthony Carroll



