Everything must go! Diner prepares to close

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:59 AM July 27, 2022
Andrew Bradfield will be closing New Norfolk Kitchen Diner on August 29

Andrew Bradfield will be closing New Norfolk Kitchen Diner on August 29

For 12 years it has served countess full English breakfasts, lunches and mince, beef and onion pies.

And now the end of an era looms for the New Norfolk Kitchen Diner in Great Yarmouth as it launches a closing down sale.

People can pick up plates, cutlery, pasta bowls and express an interest in its tables, chairs, fryers and oven as owner Andrew Bradfield prepares to shut up shop on Monday, August 29.

Andrew Bradfield cooks some bacon for a customer

Andrew Bradfield cooks some bacon for a customer

Mr Bradfield, a self-taught chef, is closing the business so he can spend more time with his wife Christine, who has battled cancer.

Plates, mugs, glasses and bowls can now be purchased from 50p and all fittings and heavy equipment, such as tables and fryers, can be purchased once the business closes.

Plates, bowls and cups are for sale as New Norfolk Kitchen Diner prepares to close

Plates, bowls and cups are for sale as New Norfolk Kitchen Diner prepares to close

Mr Bradfield, 56 and from Caister, had made windows before relaunching his career in hospitality.

With his wife they had run the Fox and Hounds in Filby and a cafe in Stalham before purchasing the empty Northgate Street diner.

As he starts selling items, Mr Bradfield knows it will be a sad day for him and his wife and their loyal band of customers on the diner's last day next month.

He said: "I think it will be an emotional day, not only for us but for our customers.

Andrew Bradfield admits it will be a sad day when the diner closes

Andrew Bradfield admits it will be a sad day when the diner closes

"They are like a group of friends to us. One customer comes here everyday for his lunch, we will miss everyone.

"Basically we are selling all the fittings and fixtures and already have sold quite a few plates."

Mr Bradfield works six days a week for nearly 12 hours a day making sure customers enjoy what he has cooked up for them.

He said mince, beef and onion pies, chicken and mushrooms pies and coffee walnut cakes were among the most popular things ordered.

Andrew Bradfield makes some tea for one of his loyal customers

Andrew Bradfield makes some tea for one of his loyal customers

Mr Bradfield also said the secret to a perfect breakfast were butcher's sausages and good quality bacon sourced locally.

Looking back on his decision to quit making windows he said: "I just wanted to get out of the factory and become self-employed.

"I taught myself to cook and here we are today, I am making all sorts, pies, lunches and breakfasts."

Mr Bradfield leases the building the diner is based in.

The diner will close on August 29

The diner will close on August 29

