Everything must go! Diner prepares to close

For 12 years it has served countess full English breakfasts, lunches and mince, beef and onion pies.

And now the end of an era looms for the New Norfolk Kitchen Diner in Great Yarmouth as it launches a closing down sale.

People can pick up plates, cutlery, pasta bowls and express an interest in its tables, chairs, fryers and oven as owner Andrew Bradfield prepares to shut up shop on Monday, August 29.

Mr Bradfield, a self-taught chef, is closing the business so he can spend more time with his wife Christine, who has battled cancer.

Plates, mugs, glasses and bowls can now be purchased from 50p and all fittings and heavy equipment, such as tables and fryers, can be purchased once the business closes.

Mr Bradfield, 56 and from Caister, had made windows before relaunching his career in hospitality.

With his wife they had run the Fox and Hounds in Filby and a cafe in Stalham before purchasing the empty Northgate Street diner.

As he starts selling items, Mr Bradfield knows it will be a sad day for him and his wife and their loyal band of customers on the diner's last day next month.

He said: "I think it will be an emotional day, not only for us but for our customers.

"They are like a group of friends to us. One customer comes here everyday for his lunch, we will miss everyone.

"Basically we are selling all the fittings and fixtures and already have sold quite a few plates."

Mr Bradfield works six days a week for nearly 12 hours a day making sure customers enjoy what he has cooked up for them.

He said mince, beef and onion pies, chicken and mushrooms pies and coffee walnut cakes were among the most popular things ordered.

Mr Bradfield also said the secret to a perfect breakfast were butcher's sausages and good quality bacon sourced locally.

Looking back on his decision to quit making windows he said: "I just wanted to get out of the factory and become self-employed.

"I taught myself to cook and here we are today, I am making all sorts, pies, lunches and breakfasts."

Mr Bradfield leases the building the diner is based in.