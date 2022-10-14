News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth brewery's plans to become top destination

James Weeds

Published: 4:19 PM October 14, 2022
Mick Carver, managing director of Lacons: Submitted picture

A brewery in Great Yarmouth is expanding, as plans to make it a top destination for the town are underway.

The historic Lacons Brewery on Main Cross Road has taken over new buildings in the area to "significantly increase" the production of its beers and ales.

The new buildings will contain a new on-site kegging plant, canning line and temperature control room while creating space to improve the experience for visitors.

The new kegging plant is said to be more efficient and environmentally friendly as it will save on transport and packaging. A spokesperson for Lacons said it also means the brewery can add a greater variety of beers.

The new street art at Lacons Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Additions are also being made to Lacons' museum and visitor centre, including a new brewery tap room and kitchen, with the hope of making it a top destination for locals and visitors alike.

The planned expansions will enable Lacons to provide more brewery tours, meetings and catering for larger groups.

For more information, visit www.lacons.co.uk

