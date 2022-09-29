News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Ten years in the making for Yarmouth's mac and cheese man

James Weeds

Published: 8:38 AM September 29, 2022
Taner Zyulkyarov, owner of Curly mac and cheese stall

Taner Zyulkyarov, owner of Curly mac and cheese stall, moved from a trailer to a permanent base in Great Yarmouth marketplace. - Credit: James Weeds

After a successful period of selling mac and cheese from a trailer, business owner Taner Zyulkyarov has opened a base inside Great Yarmouth's new market building.

Macaroni cheese stall, Curly, opened its doors in August and Mr Zyulkyarov said he has had a lot of business from younger people in search of a treat.

Before starting the business in February, the 32-year-old had worked at takeaway shops for more than 10 years.

The mac and cheese stall was teased by Great Yarmouth Market Place's Facebook page

The mac and cheese stall was teased by Great Yarmouth Market Place's Facebook page - Credit: Great Yarmouth Market Place Facebook

"I wanted to try something new and offer something a little different," he said.

"I started at the beginning of the year and took my trailer around Yarmouth, Gorleston and Caister. It was very popular and this felt like the next step."

The market stall serves cheesy pasta with a range of toppings including king prawns and garlic, spicy beef with jalapenos, sour cream and tortilla chips, and pulled pork with smoky barbecue sauce.

Taner Zyulkyarov, owner of Curly mac and cheese stall

Curly mac and cheese is based at Unit 8 inside Great Yarmouth's new market building. - Credit: James Weeds

"The pulled pork and macaroni dish is called 'This Little Piggy,' and it's by far the most popular item we sell," Mr Zyulkyarov said.

Curly is open Monday to Saturday 11am until 4pm, and is also available on Just Eat.

For more information, visit Curly on Facebook and Instagram.

