Chip stall owners 'battling' on despite rising costs

James Rose, co-owner of Dearno's chip stall, said he was remaining positive. - Credit: James Weeds

The manager of a chip stall on Great Yarmouth market has said he remains positive despite rising costs.

Media reports across the country have said the price of fish and chips could rise due to the increase in the cost of oil.

The conflict in Ukraine has pushed up prices of sunflower oil, with more than half the world's sunflower seeds being grown in the country, as well as in Russia.

Russia also sell more than 40pc of the world's cod, increasing demand for other sources.

James Rose, co-owner of Dearnos chip stall on Great Yarmouth market, said despite rising costs across the board, he remains optimistic.

Kirsty Milne, James Rose and Fay Pullinger outside Dearno's chip stall on the Market Place. - Credit: James Weeds

"You play whatever cards you have," Mr Rose, 56, said.

"As we use beef dripping to fry our chips, we're not fearful of the rise of the cost of oil.

"But from cheese to the cones we use, everything is going up.

"But we have loyal customers and a great team of staff, so we're not negative.

"We will do what we can to make sure Great Yarmouth still has its chip stalls."

Elsewhere in the town, Charlie's Traditional Fish and Chips on Nelson Road also said they will "battle on" despite increases in the price of beef dripping and palm oil.

The manager also raised concerns over the future price of fish, saying "once prices are up, they stay up."