Great Yarmouth chip stall legend bows out after 120 years

Robin Platten, 65, will be hosting a goodbye event to customers on Saturday, February 26. - Credit: James Weeds

A Great Yarmouth stall holder who will cease trading at the weekend has said he has been humbled by the response from his customers to the news.

Robin Platten from Brewer's Chip Saloon is planning a special farewell event for his customers on Saturday from 11am.

It will mean the end of 120 years of the family business in the town.

Mr Platten, 65 and who has been in charge of his family business since May 1994, announced last year that he will not be moving into the new £4.7m market revamp with its first phase due for completion by early May.

He said: "The love customers have shown me over the past few weeks has been humbling.

"Their reaction and their sadness that it is all coming to an end - the cards they have been sending - has been heartwarming."

FLASHBACK: Robin Platten from Brewers chip stall celebrating 100 years of the family business in Great Yarmouth in 2002. - Credit: Archant Archive

Mr Platten has organised a goodbye event, which will include a marquee, face-painting and balloons for children and pens being given to adults.

He said: "I hold a lot of pride in my heart when I think that the family business has managed to survive for 120 years.

"I hold my head high to think that I have managed to keep the business going - even after losing Kelly's, Nichol's, and Thompson's chip stalls - we fought and we carried on.

"Thank you to past and present customers and all the generations of families that have supported Brewer's.

"It is a great sadness to close, but I have nothing but gratitude to everyone who has supported the family business for 120 years and kept everything bright."

FLASHBACK: Robin Brewer took over the family business from his father Alf in 1994. Alf had been the man behind the counter from the mid-1960s. - Credit: Archant Archive

Mr Platten said had the market not been renovated, he would have continued to work for another three or four years before retiring - which "would have been hard".

He added: "I am sorry I am the last one in the line of the Brewer family and the one to have to pull the plug."

"There will be a lot of memories from my time here and I thank you all for being part of it."

FLASHBACK: Robin Platten behind the counter of the family chip stall in 2007. - Credit: Supplied

Mr Platten and his wife will be going on holiday to Las Vegas in March - which was postponed due to Covid-19 - but he said he does not have plans following the trip.

"I want to enjoy my life and keep busy," said Mr Platten.





Brewer's Chips celebrated its centenary in 2002. - Credit: Supplied

FLASHBACK: Alf Platten who used to own Brewers Chip Stall circa 1960 in Yarmouth Market Place. - Credit: Archant Archive

FLASHBACK: Jimmy Brewer's Electric Chip Saloon sometime after 1947. Notice the lack of sauces on offer - only salt and vinegar on your chips in those days. - Credit: Supplied




