'It's been a privilege' - Market traders set up shop for the last time on Saturday

Peter Nicholls said it has been a privilege to have been on Great Yarmouth market for the past 21 years. - Credit: James Weeds

"It's been a privilege."

That is the sentiment from a Great Yarmouth market trader who joins a number of other stall holders in not making the move into the £4.7m market revamp.

All remaining stall holders who will not be moving into the new build will cease trading on Saturday.

Andy Wright, 61, has been on Great Yarmouth market for the past 15 years. - Credit: James Weeds

Andy Wright, 61 and from Salthouse, has been on Great Yarmouth market for 15 years with his stall Niks Naks and Naughties.

Mr Wright said: "I love my job and I am going to be really sad on Saturday."

Mr Wright is looking to open a shop in North Norfolk and plans to return to Great Yarmouth's Friday market.

"I'd like to thank all of my customers over the 15 years I've been here," Mr Wright said.

"I really appreciate it.

"If you want to come and see me, come visit me on Fridays."

Peter Nicholls said now was an "opportune time" to call it a day at Great Yarmouth market. - Credit: James Weeds

Peter Nicholls, from Bradwell, has been selling fruit and veg on the market since 2001.

Mr Nicholls said he decided to not move to the new market mainly due to his age and because he did not want to sign a lease on one of the new units.

"At my age, you don't sign leases," he said.

"To be frank, it felt like an opportune time to finish."

Mr Nicholls said he will "see what transpires" following the closure of his stall on Saturday.

"I'm of pensionable age, I may find a little part time job to get myself out of the house," Mr Nicholls said.

"I'll spend more time with the wife and I've got a big garden, so it'll be alright."

The market in Great Yarmouth. January 27, 2022. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Nicholls said he has enjoyed his 21 years on the market, but had noticed a "gradual diminution" of footfall in the town centre.

"All markets over the country have," Mr Nicholls said.

"I've had a lot of fun up here.

"I've got people here I consider friends more than customers.

"It's been a privilege."

The market in Great Yarmouth on January 27, 2022. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Other traders who will be finishing on Saturday include Gary Salmon from the pie and pea shop and Robin Platten from Brewer's Chip Saloon.

Phase one of the new market is due to be completed by early May and some traders who will be making the move visited the development site on Monday.