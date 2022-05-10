New £4.7m market begins to fill up with town traders

Paulina Zielinska of Ginger Kitchens in her new market space - Credit: Anthony Carroll

More than a half a dozen traders have moved into the new £4.7m market area in Great Yarmouth.

The new market space is beginning to fill up with stalls as traders move from the current market a stone's throw away.

Once filled the new covered market will have 26 main stalls of different sizes, as well as two kiosks and spaces for pop-up traders.

Last month Extra Essentials became the first stall to open its shutters and it has been followed by six others as the borough council-led project nears completion.

Yasmin Harwood of Unique Sweets says the market could be the best in the country - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The new stalls are Market Cards, Big Mama's, Quality Books, Copland Bakery, Unique Sweets and Ginger Kitchens.

On Tuesday people could be seen buying cups of tea and coffee, birthday cards, bread rolls and wraps from the stalls.

Yasmin Harwood, of Unique Sweets, was pleased to be able to set up shop in her new space and said trade would pick up once more people were aware of the move.

She said:" Footfall has been a bit slow but it is early days. People can find us easily and that's the main thing.

The new look market is beginning to fill up with traders - Credit: Anthony Carroll

"I have been a main supporter of this new market. I think it has the potential to be the best market in the country."

Paulina Zielinska, of Ginger Kitchens, said trade had been okay so far and added the town's population needed to support the market to make it a success.

She added Ginger Kitchens had moved into the old market as the business wanted to then relocate to the £4.7m development and take advantage of what it could offer.

Thoko Dawes, of Big Mama's, said she still had an issue with having no extractor fan, which prevented her cooking.

She added that trade "will get better".

The market will soon be full of traders - Credit: Anthony Carroll

More traders will be moving into the new space in the next few weeks.

The move to the new market area has caused controversy as some stall holders had chosen not to relocate to the new structure – including Barrie’s Tea Stall and Brewer’s Chips – ending years of tradition in the town centre.

To help promote all the market traders a Facebook page has seen set up. Search for Great Yarmouth Market Place.