Market traders start move to new look stalls

The next stage of a major transformation of Great Yarmouth town centre is taking place.

Traders at Great Yarmouth Market are now beginning to move into their new £4.7m home which is a stone's thrown from their current stalls.

The latest stage of the Great Yarmouth Borough Council town centre improvement scheme is seeing stall holders able to move into their six-day stalls in a new building.

The council says it expects the traders to take a few weeks to get their stalls ready in the new market area, with a gradual opening of the new building during May.

A borough council spokesperson said: “Traders will be able to start moving into the new six-day stalls from the end of this week.

"We expect most traders will take a few weeks to get their stalls ready, and we look forward to the gradual opening of the new building in early May.

"The new market is lighter, brighter, more spacious, more accessible and more environmentally friendly, and we think both traders and visitors will really feel the benefits of these improvements as it opens up.”

The move has caused some controversy with some stall holders not relocating to the new structure, including Barrie's Tea Stall and Brewer's Chips- ending years of tradition in the town centre.

Work on the new market started in April 2021.

The new covered market will have 26 main stalls of different sizes, alongside two kiosks and spaces for pop-up traders.

When work started council leader Carl Smith and Labour group opposition leader Trevor Wainwright released a joint statement which said: "People can look forward to a brighter, more inviting market in the heart of the historic Market Place, with improved market facilities and a unique design which complements the historic setting, supports the wider town centre."

To help promote the market traders a Facbook page has been launched which an eye on what individual stalls offer, with the latest being Unique Sweets.

The site says "Experience the friendly face of shopping at one of England's oldest markets."

