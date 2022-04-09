The wait is nearly over for new Superbike Warehouse

The new Superbike Warehouse is based on Units 17 & 18, Bessemer Way, Great Yarmouth and will be open from Saturday, April 16. - Credit: Superbike Warehouse

Motorheads, the wait is almost over as the new Superbike Warehouse in Great Yarmouth is revving up for its grand opening next weekend.

Located on the Harfreys Industrial Estate, the business will be opening its doors on Saturday, April 16.

The store aims to be the destination of choice for the motorcycle enthusiast in the East of England and its Bessemer Way site provides over 10,000 square feet of clothing, new and used motorcycles, as well as a parts department and service centre.

The directors and owners of the Superbike Warehouse are motorcycle enthusiasts, and they live locally in Ormesby St Margret and Freethorpe.

The new store will be stocking new motorcycles by Herald and Lexmoto, as well as clothing and safety gear from brands such as Oxford, RST and X-Lite Carbo.

In addition to the new motorcycles, Superbike Warehouse will have a range of pre-owned motorcycles on display and available to purchase with a full delivery service available.