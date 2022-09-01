News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dog grooming salon opens at town's Pets at Home store

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:54 PM September 1, 2022
Kirsty Reeve Assistant Stylist. Pets at Home pet care centre in Great Yarmouth has a refit.

Kirsty Reeve, assistant stylist, at the Groom Room - Credit: James Linsell-Clark

A Great-Yarmouth based pet store has celebrated the opening of a new grooming salon.

Pets at Home, on the Pasteur Retail Park, has undergone a revamp which includes the Groom Room and what is called a pet village area.

Pets at Home pet care centre in Great Yarmouth has a refit.

The new Pet Village - Credit: James Linsell-Clark

The Groom Room offers a wide range of grooming services for dogs, including full grooms, spa treatments, puppy grooming, bath, brush and blow-dry, and nail clipping.

Store manager, Dean Mortimore, said“We can’t wait to welcome our customers and their pets into our revamped pet care centre.

“We really do offer everything you need to keep pets happy, healthy and safe, all under one roof.

Pets at Home pet care centre in Great Yarmouth has a refit.

Pets at Home pet care centre in Great Yarmouth has had a refit. - Credit: James Linsell-Clark

"Whether it’s help with fitting a harness or accessing our grooming services, our team are always on hand to offer expert pet care advice, support and guidance.”

The Groom Room is open seven days a week and customers can book appointments online at www.petsathome.com/groomroom.

Pets at Home pet care centre in Great Yarmouth has a refit.

Pets at Home is on Pasteur Retail Park - Credit: James Linsell-Clark

