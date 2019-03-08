Country pub’s first floor to open as ‘boutique’ holiday lets

Search

PUBLISHED: 09:36 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 17 October 2019

The Kings Arms, Fleggburgh.

The Kings Arms, Fleggburgh.

Archant

Visitors to a village gastro pub will now be able sleep in boutique rooms upstairs.

The EDP Norfolk Food Awards chef of the year competition at city College. Mark Dixon from the Kings Arms at Fleggburgh. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe EDP Norfolk Food Awards chef of the year competition at city College. Mark Dixon from the Kings Arms at Fleggburgh. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has approved an application by the owner of the Kings Arms, on Main Street in Fleggburgh, to convert the premises' first floor into holiday lets.

Two years ago three garden rooms, each with its own hot tub, were opened in the grounds of the pub.

Owner and award-winning chef Mark Dixon has previously said demand for the chalets - named Bee, Fox and Owl - inspired the decision to open more rooms to guests.

The three en-suite rooms will have a "country house feel", he said.

Mr Dixon, 35, has been at the Kings Arms for six years, renting for the first three years.

Fleggburgh Parish Council also voted in favour of the plan, with only one councillor, Frank Brown, objecting.

He said at a meeting last month there was not enough parking at the pub and that a lot of cars end up using the village hall car park.

