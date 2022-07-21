News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Students and families enjoy free visit to Pleasure Beach

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:00 PM July 21, 2022
The Pleasure Beach at Great Yarmouth will reopen on April 14. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Pleasure Beach and its Skydrop ride - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

A Great Yarmouth attraction has given a boost to high school students and their family members in the town by offering them a free visit.

On Wednesday afternoon Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach worked with Great Yarmouth Charter Academy to offer a group of pupils and their families struggling to visit the attraction an opportunity to enjoy its rides and games

About 120 students and relatives enjoyed the free chance to explore the seafront attraction.

The partnership was fostered by the SOUL Foundation, the not-for-profit arm of SOUL Church which gives a helping hand to those most in need.

Aaron Jones, co-director of Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, said: "It is about giving something back to the community that supports us all year round by giving children and their families an experience they may not usually be able to have."

The initiative follows the Pleasure Beach launching a Locals Night where people with an NR postcode can enjoy the park during a special session on July 23 at a reduced rate.


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Harfrey's Roundabout in Great Yarmouth

Deal struck to speed up £4.8m roundabout revamp work

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The £26m revamp of the Marina Centre is nearing completion

Leisure centre signs bid made ahead of £26m site opening

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Amanda Jane Gilgil, from Great Yarmouth, tries a practice run for her bikini dip

Amanda's joy at Miss Voluptuous UK public vote win

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
A Chic and Nile Rogers tribute band perform at Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground

Hundreds enjoy town's first Nearly Festival

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon