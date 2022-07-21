Students and families enjoy free visit to Pleasure Beach

A Great Yarmouth attraction has given a boost to high school students and their family members in the town by offering them a free visit.

On Wednesday afternoon Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach worked with Great Yarmouth Charter Academy to offer a group of pupils and their families struggling to visit the attraction an opportunity to enjoy its rides and games.

About 120 students and relatives enjoyed the free chance to explore the seafront attraction.

The partnership was fostered by the SOUL Foundation, the not-for-profit arm of SOUL Church which gives a helping hand to those most in need.

Aaron Jones, co-director of Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, said: "It is about giving something back to the community that supports us all year round by giving children and their families an experience they may not usually be able to have."

The initiative follows the Pleasure Beach launching a Locals Night where people with an NR postcode can enjoy the park during a special session on July 23 at a reduced rate.



