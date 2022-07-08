Great Yarmouth pubs hopeful for later World Cup season

England line up before kick off during the UEFA Nations League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday June 11, 2022. - Credit: PA

Four years ago people across Great Yarmouth joined the rest of the nation in cheering on the England football squad as they progressed through the World Cup.

However, with this year's World Cup starting in November, what is the impact on the area's pubs and clubs as they miss out on a summer tournament?

At The Jube, in the town centre, owner Bradley Fish thinks it will bring good things for business later in the year.

Bradley Fish on the terrace at The Jube in Great Yarmouth. He is hopeful for the trade a later World Cup will bring. - Credit: Bradley Fish

Mr Fish said: "I imagine if people aren't coming out for it now, they'll come out for it later, no matter the time of year.

"I don't think it's affected business that much.

"We're looking forward to the World Cup. We did very well with the Euros and there was a great atmosphere at The Jube. Everyone was in a great mood.

"We're looking forward to it this year and we're going to do it big."

Paul Southey, who owns Burgh Hall with his family, said: "The Euros were amazing last summer. We were fully booked and every night of it was solid.

The Southey family: Paul, Pauline, Hayley and David at Burgh Hall. - Credit: Paul Southey

"It's a shame it had to end.

"I have no complaints about the World Cup being later this year. Without a doubt, it brings more people in and we're looking forward to that in November.

"But this summer, it has been absolutely rammed. We're doing really well all round."

Football fans watch the England v Colombia World Cup match at the Kings Arms, in Great Yarmouth in 2018. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Jimmy Ross, bar manager at Back to Backs, said: "We shall be showing all the games and we are hoping for another successful England campaign.

"But, this is our first proper summer for tourists coming to the area without any restrictions since 2019. I think the later World Cup will potentially extend the season."

Albert Jones, managing director of Merlins Sports Bar, said it's all a matter of timings.

"People will still come out and watch, but I've not seen the match times announced yet. That's what we're up against," he said.

"But, I think people will take time off work to watch matches.

"We just hope England do well because fans tend to support with their feet. If England is doing well, people will come out."