Shops on Great Yarmouth site destroyed by fire to re-open before end of the month

Scaffolding has been coming down from the new development on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth, where the former indoor market and bowling alley burned down almost three years ago.

Shops on a Great Yarmouth site destroyed by fire almost three years ago are scheduled to re-open before the end of the month despite delays.

Phil Thompson, owner of the site on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth destroyed two years ago in a fire, says the shops will open by Easter.

The former indoor market and bowling alley on Regent Road was gutted in a huge blaze almost three years ago at the height of the summer season.

Its owner had originally hoped the shops would open at Easter but that date was pushed back.

And this week scaffolding at the development has been coming down, revealing the new red brick facade.

Phil Thompson, owner of the site, has said that five of the shops should be open before the end of the month but that seven of the premises are still not let.

The fire on Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, in August 2016.

The mixed-use development includes eight apartments, fifteen houses and twelve shops.

Four of the shops will sell woodcrafts, confectionery, ice-cream and T-shirts while the fifth is a tattooist.

These are traders who had businesses on the site before the blaze.

Scaffolding has been coming down from the new development on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth, where the former indoor market and bowling alley burned down almost three years ago. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Scaffolding has been coming down from the new development on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth, where the former indoor market and bowling alley burned down almost three years ago. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

