Great Yarmouth's branch of Costa closed for refurbishment

Costa Coffee has been closed since Monday for refurbishment. - Credit: James Weeds

A branch of a popular coffee chain in Great Yarmouth has closed for refurbishment.

The branch of Costa Coffee on Regent Road has been closed since Monday with interior furniture being moved out of sight.

The new look store is to reopen on Sunday following the work.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson, said: “The Costa Coffee store on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth is currently undergoing a refurbishment and is set to reopen on Sunday, January 23.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.

"The team are very excited to welcome both existing and new customers through the doors to pick up their favourite cup of crafted coffee or take some time out of their busy day to relax and enjoy the new look store.”

The Regent Road branch of Costa opened in 2013

Costa Coffee is the second largest coffeehouse chain in the world and the biggest in the UK.

The Coca-Cola Company bought Costa Coffee from Whitbread in 2019 for £3.9bn.