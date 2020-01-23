Search

New seaside restaurant soars to top of TripAdvisor rankings

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 23 January 2020

Garrod's Bar and Restaurant is ranked top out of 250 restaurants in Great Yarmouth by Trip Advisor Picture: Victor Ling/Barker's Photographic

Archant

A new restaurant has left hundreds of others trailing on a review website just months after opening on the coast.

Mussels in garlic, parsley and a white wine cream sauce is among dishes winning praise at Garrod's Bar and Restaurant Picture: Victor Ling/Barker's Photographic

Rave reviews at Garrod's Bar and Restaurant at the Furzedown Hotel on Great Yarmouth's North Drive have seen it eclipse the competition to be ranked the best in the town on review website TripAdvisor.

Having only opened in May, owner Paul Garrod said he was "very proud" to have clinched the top spot, ranking Garrod's the best out of all 250 registered on the site in the town.

He said: "Mum and dad started the business in 1959 and to open a restaurant to the public and end up number one, or even in the top 10, is an honour.

"We are doing something right and people appreciate us, which is good to know.

Three generations of the Garrod family and their staff are behind the success of the Furzedown Hotel and Garrod's Restaurant Picture: Victor Ling/Barker's Photographic

"It's not just a job for us, we look forward to getting up and coming to work."

Three generations are involved in the family-run business, including Mr Garrod's mother, his wife Lisa, and son William, who is the general manager.

All the food is cooked fresh.

Mrs Garrod said: "It's not the poshest but for value for money and freshness you are not going to beat it."

Of the 75 reviews, all but one agree it is "excellent", with a single reviewer tagging it "very good" instead.

You may also want to watch:

One diner who ate there two weeks ago said: "Had scallops wrapped in bacon with a little curry sauce - absolutely delicious.

"For main had roast lamb and fresh vegetables, very tasty, and of course a bottle of red wine to wash it down with.

"My wife had gammon chips and peas mushroom and tomato - 10 out of 10.

"Staff are very friendly and can't do enough for you, very reasonable prices."

Another said: "Having booked the day before just purely by walking past and looking at the menu, I must say it's the best decision I've made in a long while

"The food is amazing , plentiful and tasty."

Mr Garrod said the 40-cover restaurant was open every night from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

He said the idea had come from his wife and son.

"We are always here anyway," he said. "The staff were here and we knew we could do it as good as anyone else, and it has just taken off.

"We have a lovely menu, a good chef and a great team."

