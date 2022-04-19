Tea rooms' 'pretentious' name was putting people off owner says

The Dining Room at the seafront end of Regent Road in Great Yarmouth has changed its name to Christopher's in line with its sister site at Merrivale. - Credit: Google maps/Liz Coates

A Great Yarmouth tea rooms has changed its name because people said it was putting them off.

The Dining Room at the seafront end of Regent Road, in Great Yarmouth, had been trading since 2014 offering afternoon teas and specialising in gluten-free fayre.

But it emerged people thought the name was "pretentious" and that the restaurant might be "too posh", owner Christopher Church, 56, said.

The restaurant is now called Christopher's and comes under the same banner as its sister site Christopher's at Merrivale, within the model village on the Golden Mile but free to anyone to enter.

Mr Church said his family had been operating the tea rooms at the model village since 2004 and his father-in-law, now in his 80s, was still a familiar face looking after the plants and chatting to customers.

He said it was very much a family businesses with nieces and nephews all working there over the years, while he had only intended to help out for six weeks but had ended up staying on.

Both venues would soon be benefiting from a tie-up with Isle-of-Wight based Mermaid Gins with branding and summery drinks on the way soon, he said, adding that Merrivale's seafood platter was not to be missed.

Meanwhile, a revamp at Christopher's had given it a fresh new look but fans of The Dining Room could be assured not too much else had changed.