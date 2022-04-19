News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Tea rooms' 'pretentious' name was putting people off owner says

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 3:05 PM April 19, 2022
Tea room with 'pretentious' name in Great Yarmouth

The Dining Room at the seafront end of Regent Road in Great Yarmouth has changed its name to Christopher's in line with its sister site at Merrivale. - Credit: Google maps/Liz Coates

A Great Yarmouth tea rooms has changed its name because people said it was putting them off.

The Dining Room at the seafront end of Regent Road, in Great Yarmouth,  had been trading since 2014 offering afternoon teas and specialising in gluten-free fayre.

But it emerged people thought the name was "pretentious" and that the restaurant might be "too posh", owner Christopher Church, 56, said.

The Dining Room in Great Yarmouth is now called Christopher's

The Dining Room's name turned out to be deterring some customers who found it 'pretentious'. It is now called Christopher's with the owner moving to assure fans the food and menu were still what they would expect. - Credit: Google maps

The restaurant is now called Christopher's and comes under the same banner as its sister site Christopher's at Merrivale, within the model village on the Golden Mile but free to anyone to enter.

Mr Church said his family had been operating the tea rooms at the model village since 2004 and his father-in-law, now in his 80s, was still a familiar face looking after the plants and chatting to customers.

He said it was very much a family businesses with nieces and nephews all working there over the years, while he had only intended to help out for six weeks but had ended up staying on.

Christopher's at Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth

New branding at the Merrivale tea rooms is clear to see now a marquee needed during the pandemic has come down. - Credit: Liz Coates

Both venues would soon be benefiting from a tie-up with Isle-of-Wight based Mermaid Gins with branding and summery drinks on the way soon, he said, adding that Merrivale's seafood platter was not to be missed.

Meanwhile, a revamp at Christopher's had given it a fresh new look but fans of The Dining Room could be assured not too much else had changed.

