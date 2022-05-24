News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Take a look as Great Yarmouth's new Ferris wheel takes shape

James Weeds

Published: 10:26 AM May 24, 2022
Updated: 11:13 AM May 24, 2022
The construction of the new big wheel on Yarmouth seafront

Great Yarmouth's new observation wheel will be in place until 2025. - Credit: Observation Wheel UK

A 50m-tall Ferris wheel is taking shape on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile.

At the beginning of May trucks carrying the components of the new "Yarmouth Eye" moved into the Sea Life Centre gardens, where the wheel will be stationed for a three-year residency.

The construction of the new big wheel on Yarmouth seafront

Great Yarmouth seafront's new Ferris wheel is beginning to take shape. - Credit: Observation Wheel UK

Last week, the structure began to take shape as a 10-man team began constructing the observation wheel's main columns and axle.

New photographs show how much work and effort goes into putting the impressive 18-spoked structure together.

The construction of the new big wheel on Yarmouth seafront

The assembly of the new "Yarmouth Eye" saw a crane help install its 25m high axle. - Credit: Observation Wheel UK

The Ferris wheel will carry 36 gondolas and will stand at around 50m.

The wheel is to be in place until 2025, with servicing taking place during the quieter winter months.

The construction of the new big wheel on Yarmouth seafront

The central column to Great Yarmouth seafront's new Ferris wheel. - Credit: Observation Wheel UK

Observation Wheel UK director William Abbott said he hopes the tourist attraction will increase footfall and become a "true landmark venue".

Last year's wheel - belonging to a different company - was a popular destination for tourists and locals and could be seen from the Acle Straight.

Observation Wheel

The new Observation Wheel will be beside the Sea Life Centre on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. - Credit: Observation Wheel UK

