Trucks move in ahead of new 'Yarmouth Eye' going up

Trucks have pulled up outside the site of the new "Yarmouth Eye" Ferris wheel which will be in place until 2025. - Credit: James Weeds

The skyline of Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile will be transformed with a new "Yarmouth Eye" Ferris wheel.

Trailers containing parts of the 50m structure have been stationed by the Sea Life centre ready for its for construction set for the next few weeks.

The new attraction will be based on the seafront for three years.

William Abbott, director of Observation Wheel UK - which also has Ferris wheels in Bournemouth and Scarborough - said the company will be commencing the build as soon as more trailers containing parts of the structure arrive from Europe.

"We're unable to give an exact timescale at the moment," Mr Abbott said. "We're hoping to start the build once the trailers have arrived."

Mr Abbott said the company hopes to begin the build from May 9.

The wheel is to be in place until 2025, with servicing taking place during the quieter winter months.

Last year's wheel - belonging to a different company - was a popular destination for tourists and locals and could be seen from the Acle Straight.