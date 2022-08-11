Great Yarmouth seafront is 'like it used to be,' say traders

Many people were out and about on Great Yarmouth seafront on Wednesday. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Businesses along Great Yarmouth seafront have shared their positivity as the summer season beats their expectations.

In July, some businesses had predicted a more difficult summer amid rising inflation and the cost of living crisis.

But, on Wednesday, the seafront was filled with happy families and business had picked up.

Jeanette Emerson, from Lorenzo's Donuts and Ice Cream, said the shop had extended its opening hours to make the most of the crowds along the Golden Mile.

"We're doing alright," she said.

"There are a lot more people here now it's the summer holidays. People are having a good time and spending.

"And we're now open from 10am until 10pm and sometimes even later.

"There are loads of people about and everything is good. It's back to how it used to be.

"The sun has definitely helped us. It's nice to have a warm summer and it brings everyone out."

Sommer Taylor, owner of Sunny Sommer Beach Hire, said she expects the season to continue to be one of her best.

She said: "It's been good. Lots of people are around and obviously the weather has brought more people to the beach.

"It is very hot today, and a lot of people are coming to the town to enjoy the beach. Sundays have been great in particular. Everyone comes out for a beach day."

However, Ms Taylor did say that during the heatwaves, more people tend to avoid the beach.

"It's understandable, but a lot of people still come out," she added.

"I'm still expecting it to be a good few days though."

Ashley Mitchell, manager of Buddy's Cafe at Great Yarmouth, said trade has been picking up, especially as the seawall by the new Marina Centre has reopened.

He said: "Things are alright today, yesterday was good and the weekends have been really good.

"The only day which seems a little slow is Fridays."

A landau driver, who did not wish to be named, said they were having a good season.

"It is busy, and there aren't many of us out, so we are earning," they said.

"The weather has been great."

The driver said they were "making the most of it" as it seems possible the country will be in a recession by the end of the year.

They added: "I think once the kids are back to school, that will be it."