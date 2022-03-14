News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Newsagent granted licence to sell alcohol from 6am

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 2:23 PM March 14, 2022
The Times Newsagent on Great Yarmouth seafront can sell alcohol from 6am

The Times Newsagent on Great Yarmouth seafront can sell alcohol from 6am - Credit: Archant

A seafront newsagent has been given the green light to sell alcohol from 6am on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile.

The Times Newsagent on Marine Parade has been granted permission by Great Yarmouth Borough Council to make alcohol sales between 6am and 11pm, 365 days a year.

Last year the newsagent had been given permission to sell alcohol from 8am to 11pm with the licence stipulating it would operate between the first two weeks before Easter and the end of October.

The granting of the extra hours was made by a meeting of a licensing sub-committee which looked at the bid by application Pjeter Doda on Thursday, March 10.

Borough councillor Tony Wright had raised an objection to the committee.

Mr Wright feared it would lead to drinkers congregating on the seafront area and he said he had noticed broken beer bottles along there.

However the committee approved the change in licence times.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

One person has been arrested following the crash in Regent Road in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live News

Man charged with manslaughter as woman in 90s dies after Yarmouth crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
An elderly woman was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston with serious injuries following the crash.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Man arrested after crash in Great Yarmouth as woman seriously injured

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Jet on Northgate Street

Petrol prices across Great Yarmouth - which is the cheapest?

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Energy bills are set to increase in the spring - helping create a "cost of living catastrophe" accor

How to get hold of your £150 Government energy rebate

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon