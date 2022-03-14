Newsagent granted licence to sell alcohol from 6am

The Times Newsagent on Great Yarmouth seafront can sell alcohol from 6am - Credit: Archant

A seafront newsagent has been given the green light to sell alcohol from 6am on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile.

The Times Newsagent on Marine Parade has been granted permission by Great Yarmouth Borough Council to make alcohol sales between 6am and 11pm, 365 days a year.

Last year the newsagent had been given permission to sell alcohol from 8am to 11pm with the licence stipulating it would operate between the first two weeks before Easter and the end of October.

The granting of the extra hours was made by a meeting of a licensing sub-committee which looked at the bid by application Pjeter Doda on Thursday, March 10.

Borough councillor Tony Wright had raised an objection to the committee.

Mr Wright feared it would lead to drinkers congregating on the seafront area and he said he had noticed broken beer bottles along there.

However the committee approved the change in licence times.