Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Optician Mark is eying up national awards glory

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:57 PM October 17, 2022
Dispensing optician Mark Thake with Martin McCormack, practice director at Specsavers Gorlestone and Great Yarmouth stores

Dispensing optician Mark Thake with Martin McCormack, practice director at Specsavers Gorlestone and Great Yarmouth stores - Credit: Tigerbond

An optician based on the east coast is up for national awards glory.

Mark Thake has been nominated for the Dispensing Optician of the Year award at the Opticians Awards, which will be held next month.

Mr Thake, 39, has worked across the Gorleston and Great Yarmouth Specsavers stores for 14 years.

He said: "To be shortlisted is an honour in itself as I expect the standard was very high. I’m still floating on air since I got the news I was shortlisted.

"Regardless of whether I win the award or not on the night, I still feel like a winner to get through to this stage."

Martin McCormack, practice director at Specsavers Gorleston and Great Yarmouth stores, said: "We are so proud of Mark and thrilled he has been recognised by the wider optical industry. 

‘Mark joined us in 2008 and from the moment he stepped into our stores, his customer-first approach shone through.

"Customers know Mark by name and we receive so many positive comments about Mark from the community."

Great Yarmouth News
Gorleston News

