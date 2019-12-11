Final call for entries to prestigious business awards

A final call has been issued to businesses to enter the Spirit of Enterprise Awards.

The deadline for entries to the annual competition, celebrating business excellence across Great Yarmouth borough, has been extended to Monday, December 16.

The awards are free to enter online at www.enterpriseGY.co.uk.

Businesses of all sizes and from all sectors are encouraged to put themselves forward for one or more of the nine categories, including:

- Employer of the Year

- Great Customer service

- Director/business owner of the year

- Investing in future growth

- SME of the year

The finalists and winners in the Spirit of Enterprise Awards will be showcased in the media and at a glittering awards ceremony and gala dinner at the Town Hall's prestigious Assembly Room in spring.

Each award is backed by a different local sponsor, who shortlists the finalists and chooses their category winner.

All entrants will automatically be entered into the Norfolk Business Awards in 2020, where there is a like-for-like category.