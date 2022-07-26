Your guide to having fun in Great Yarmouth this summer

Get ready for a big summer of fun events and free entertainment in Great Yarmouth!

That's the message from attractions and tourism bosses as preparations ramp up to make the town and surrounding area a top destination for families over the summer holidays.

To help promote the various top attractions and free events in the borough Visit Great Yarmouth has produced a list of things families need to make sure they don't miss out on.

Big Wednesdays with summer fireworks

A new event has been launched called Big Wednesday.

Every Wednesday throughout August street acts will parade up and down Great Yarmouth seafront at 5.30pm and at 9pm, followed by evening fireworks at 10pm.

Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. Seaside towns need to find creative ways to challenge deprivation according to a House of Lords report Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

The street acts include giant eyeball puppets and blue alien birds.

Hippodrome Circus: Summer Spectacular and Water Show

Running until September 18 the Summer Spectacular and Water Show features an international cast of circus performers.

The Summer Spectacular and Water Show at the Hippodrome is always a big hit - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Hosted by the hilarious Jack Jay and Johnny Mac, the popular show sees the entire ring sink to reveal a gigantic swimming pool with performances by synchronised swimmers.

Book tickets at www.hippodromecircus.co.uk

Pleasure Beach and Coaster Cabana nights

Every Saturday night in August the Pleasure Beach will transform into a tropical playground for the Coaster Cabana.

Starting at 6.30pm and finishing at 9.30pm, people can enjoy unlimited rides for the three-hour session, tropical dancers, speciality performers, live DJs and pop-up bars.

Coaster Cabana is bringing tropical fun to the Pleasure Beach - Credit: GY Pleasure Beach/TMS

The Pleasure Beach will also be stepping back in time on Sunday, July 31 with a series of dinosaur shows.

Youngsters have the chance to meet the dinosaurs – followed by a photo opportunity after the show.

There will also be three hours of unlimited rides from 11am-2pm or 2.45-5.45pm.

For information visit www.pleasure-beach.co.uk

Sealife Centre

Come face-to-face with juvenile black tip reef and zebra sharks, inquisitive sea turtles, Humboldt penguins and dwarf crocodiles at Great Yarmouth’s Sealife Centre this summer.

A turtle at Sealife Centre - Credit: Archant 2021

There’s also the chance to discover plenty of cool facts about jellyfish and find out about stingrays in the “Under the Ray-dar” zone.

For more information visit www.visitsealife.com/great-yarmouth

The Big Wheel

The new permanent 50m tall attraction, located in the Sealife Centre Gardens, offers visitors far reaching views stretching some 10 miles (16km).

Great Yarmouth's new observation wheel will be in place until 2025. - Credit: Observation Wheel UK

The 18-spoked wheel has 36 gondolas and is open from 11am until 5pm on weekdays, Sundays, and bank and public holidays – and until 10pm on Saturdays.

Hemsby fireworks

Every Tuesday until 30th August, Hemsby Beach will be lit up with a free fireworks display.

Fireworks are coming to Hemsby - Credit: Archant

The fireworks will be let off from the beach at 10pm and can be easily seen along the length of Beach Road.

Funded by the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area, there will also be a number of exciting street performance-led circus skills and a fire show.

Gorleston Clifftop Festival

After missing the last two years due to Covid, the Gorleston Clifftop Festival is back this weekend.

Gorleston Clifftop Festival 2013. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

The free family festival is on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, 31 and people can expect 40 hours of live music, a large fun fair and lots of stalls to browse.

Other attractions include emergency services displays, a children’s arena with pirates and princesses, WAW Wrestlers, a comedy tent, dog agility displays, living history, birds of prey and a grand firework final funded by Visit Great Yarmouth.

Beaches

Finally Visit Great Yarmouth says people should not forget the chance to enjoy the borough's scenic beaches.

Gorleston beach is one of the most scenic in the region - Credit: James Bass

A spokesman said: "While you enjoy the plethora of activities and days out on offer, don’t forget the 15 miles of beautiful golden sands to enjoy across the borough from Winterton and Hemsby through to Gorleston and Great Yarmouth."

For more information on events and days out in Great Yarmouth this summer visit www.visitgreatyarmouth.co.uk

Marina Centre

In another boost to Great Yarmouth seafront, the £26m new Marina Centre will be opening its doors for the first time on Friday, August 5.

The Marina Centre is to open on August 5 on Great Yarmouth seafront - Credit: GYBC

It boasts a six-lane swimming pool, learner pool and aqua play with flumes, a 120-station gym, a four court sports hall, 10m indoor climbing zone, three studios and community spaces.

It is operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of the borough council.