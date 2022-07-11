Why you could be paying more for your taxi in Great Yarmouth

A taxi firm is asking a council to increase its passenger fares for the first time in nine years due to the cost of living crisis and recruitment problems.

Swift Taxis has requested Great Yarmouth Borough Council to consider changing its fares system for first class hackney fares.

The company says the cost of living has risen significantly, it is more expensive to run taxis and there is a shortage of drivers that needs filling.

Day fares are set at £2.20 for the first 176 yards and then 20p for each further 176 yards or part of between 6am and 11pm.

Night rates between 11pm and 6am are £2.60 for the first 390 yards and 30p for each further 195 yards or part of.

Sunday rates between 6am and 11pm are £2.40 for the first 330 yards and 25p for each further 185 yards.

Swift has recommended a change to the system, which last saw an increase in 2013.

The firm is asking the council to introduce borough-wide night rates from 7pm to 6am with a rate of £6 for the first 1,760 yards and then 35p for each further 195 yards.

It is proposing day rates should be £5 for the first 1,760 yards and then 25p for each further 176 yards.

Its bid to the council says the new night times will "encourage more drivers into the industry to work unsociable hours".

The proposed changes are to be discussed by the borough council's licencing committee on Wednesday night.

Papers to be discussed about Swift Taxis' bid say that a consultation process with borough taxi drivers and plate holders saw 85 responses, with 51 being in favour of the changes.

Three other changes to fares were also then submitted by taxi firm Ocean Cabs, driver Sean Morley and the Great Yarmouth Taxi Association.

All four proposals, which also include Christmas and new year rates and waiting fees and other charges, will be looked at.

A recommendation to the committee says: "Officers would not object to an increase as fares have remained the same for several years and there has been significant increases in associated costs for the taxi trade.

"The trade has seen increases in running costs including but not limited to fuel,

insurance, vehicles, wages and maintenance costs.

Other fares proposed

The Great Yarmouth Taxi Association has suggested a day rate of £2.80 for the first 160 yards and 20p every following 160 yards or part of between 6am and 7pm.

A night fee of £3 for the first 176 yards and 30p per 176 yards after is suggested.

All rates on Sunday would be £2.90 for the first 330 yards and then 30p for each subsequent176 yards.

Ocean Cabs proposes for day fees a 30p rise on current fees for the first 176 yards and a 5p rise for each 176 yards between 6am and 7pm.

For night fees it proposing £3.40 for the first 330 yards and 36p for each subsequent 195 yards.

Taxi driver Sean Morley has proposed a day rate of £2.80 for the first 160 yards and 20p per subsequent 160 yards, a night rate of £3.20 for the first 260 yards and 30p per 180 yards after and a Sunday rate of £3/25p based on the 180 yard scale.