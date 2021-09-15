News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Finding it hard to get a taxi in Great Yarmouth? Here's why

person

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:40 PM September 15, 2021   
Taxi drivers in Great Yarmouth believe it is to easy to get a license from the borough council. Pict

A taxi driver pictured in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

"We just don't have the drivers anymore."

That is the message from two of Great Yarmouth's  main taxi firms as they struggle to meet demand from customers due to a lack of cabbies.

Both Albies and Swift Taxis have seen fewer of their drivers on the streets, especially at night time.

Albies has seen an exodus of drivers as they seek jobs elsewhere, such as takeaway delivery drivers, or give up working nights as they do not have a financial incentive to pick up revellers.

The firm has lost 100 drivers during the pandemic and the number working nights has dropped sharply, with waiting times shooting up.

 Director Simon Kitchen said: "Before the pandemic we had about 40 drivers out at night, but now it is like 15.

You may also want to watch:

"Work had dried up during the pandemic totally and drivers left, not coming back - they sought out new lifestyles.

Albies Taxi company now offer a chip and PIN payment service. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Albies has lost 100 drivers - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

"The driver situation has never been as bad as it is.

Most Read

  1. 1 Progress on long-awaited bridge
  2. 2 Driver dies in crash on A47
  3. 3 'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'
  1. 4 Historic vessel wins golden ticket to star in Wonka blockbuster
  2. 5 Inquest date set for Gorleston woman found on beach
  3. 6 Covered-up Banksy art to be restored and relocated
  4. 7 The Norfolk waterway that is too rude for Facebook
  5. 8 'It was a risk' - Staff who took over pub during pandemic toast success
  6. 9 'I haven't had a real day off since the pandemic'
  7. 10 Life of pub legend 'Winkle' to be celebrated months after his death

"It is going to end up the survival of the fittest. We are already on pretty low profit margins."

Mr Kitchen said the company was trying to rectify the situation by offering to pay for potential driver's taxi licences, with three currently awaiting their tests.

He added that taxi fare rates had not risen for eight years, which did not help the financial situation.

At Swift Taxis, the company closes its office at 11pm due to a driver shortage. 

Catherine Smith, director, said there was no point keeping an office open with two phone operators if there were no taxis available to send out.

Taxi rank

The taxi rank by the town's bus station and Troll Cart pub - Credit: Anthony Carroll

She said: "We are in exactly the same situation as Albies.

"More and more drivers don't want to work nights. If I have got no drivers at night why would we pay an operator then?

"We just have to cut our cloth accordingly."

She said drivers earn enough on contract work, such as with the county council and the offshore industry, to tide them over and make them not want to work nights.

She added: "We are just not getting the new blood in."

View from the taxi rank

Taxi driver Neil Anderson was waiting for passing trade on the taxi rank at Theatre Plain.

A veteran of 32 years behind the wheel he said trade had been slow and that on Tuesday he waited two and half hours for his first fare.

Neil Anderson

Taxi rank driver Neil Anderson - Credit: Anthony Carroll

He said: "People did stop using taxis. It was horrendous."

He added that drivers had given up on waiting for fares at the town's train station as there was not enough trade from passengers getting off and instead waited for fares in the town centre.

He added that firms like Albies were suffering as its drivers 'left to work for Just Eat' - leaving the way for pick up fare drivers to benefit during the day.

Another taxi driver at a rank, who did not want to be named, said: "It has been a struggle."  

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police cordon on King Street, Great Yarmouth.

Burglary at Great Yarmouth jewellers

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Blofield junction resurfacing diversion

A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Development of the Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront in May 2021.

Milestone reached in £26m leisure centre work

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Gail Smith at Mixsmiths.

'It was exactly what we were hoping for' - New bar joins the fabric of town

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon