Have your say: What is the future of Great Yarmouth’s town centre?

PUBLISHED: 08:05 26 October 2019

The future of Great Yarmouth's town centre has been a frequent topic of debate for a number of years, and shows no sign of letting up.

Shops have cited high business rates and declining footfall as major issues, with the impact of online shopping showing no signs of stopping.

Businesses which closed in recent years include Mothercare, Marks and Spencers and H. Samuel - with each new closure adding urgency to the question of where Great Yarmouth goes from here.

The question has been met with both optimism and despair.

And amid the sometimes gloomy forecasts, one piece of provisionally good news was the announcement in July that the borough council will receive £150,000 to develop plans to revive the town centre, the first hurdle in a race to win a slice of the government's £675m Future High Streets fund.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has secured a Heritage Action Zone for Great Yarmouth town centre, Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough CouncilGreat Yarmouth Borough Council has secured a Heritage Action Zone for Great Yarmouth town centre, Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Now, we want to hear what you think the future holds for Great Yarmouth's town centre, and how you would turn around its fortunes.

Fill in our short questionnaire to have your say.

The survey will remain open until Thursday morning (October 31), when your answers will be gathered and the numbers crunched.

