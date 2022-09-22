Plan your perfect wedding day at town hall open day

Couples can plan their perfect wedding at the town hall open day - Credit: GYBC

Couples planning their wedding are being invited to an event at Great Yarmouth Town Hall to help them have the perfect day.

A wedding open day will run from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, October 9 at the town hall giving couples a chance to see what it has to offer and meet local wedding suppliers.

Members of the council's events team will also be present to answer questions.

Great Yarmouth Town Hall - Credit: Archant



Couples will also be able to enter a free prize draw with the chance to win £200 off venue hire and 50 free chair covers and sashes.

The town hall has options to suit intimate services up to much larger wedding parties, with space for up to 200 people in the Assembly Room.

Weddings can be tailored to meet the requirements of the couple, from civil ceremonies followed by a simple drink's reception, up to an entire day of celebrations with a three-course wedding breakfast.

Couples can also choose to book their own caterers.

Couples who are unable to attend are invited to arrange a viewing by calling Wendy Takman on 01493 846154.