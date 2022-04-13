Bloaters launch pay what you want scheme for final home game

Come down to the Wellesley and fill out the stand as you cheer on the Bloaters on Saturday!

That is the message from Great Yarmouth Town FC as they gear up for their final home game of the season this weekend.

In an effort to help the Bloaters go out with a bang against Framlingham Town, Yarmouth Town are offering a pay what you want to enter scheme to encourage people to cheer on their local team at the Wellesley Recreation Ground.

Wellesley football ground in Great Yarmouth, home to what is thought to be the oldest wooden stand in Britain. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The game kicks-off at 3pm on Saturday and the club is using the Tweeter hashtag #fillthestand to promote its community day.

Issuing a rallying call for people to attend the game, Martyn Sinclair, vice chairman of the Bloaters, said: "It is our last home match of the season this Saturday at the Wellesley and we are hosting a community day to encourage our youth teams to come and support the team and also members of the public.

"We are offering a pay what you want day so people can get in for free or make a donation of their choice to the club.

"We want as many local people to come and see what our famous old club has to offer while not forgetting to sample the view from our lovely old stand, which is 130-years-old.

The 1951 Great Yarmouth squad and club officials at Wellesley Road.Picture: Mercury Library - Credit: Archant

"So come and support your local community football club at their final game of the season and pay what ever you want to get in.

"No team in England possibly the world can boast a lovely old stand that’s 130-years-old to watch the game from."

With two games left to play, the Bloaters could finish seventh in the Thurlow Nunn First Division 1 league.

The club was formed in 1897 with the merger of two successful local clubs, Yarmouth Fearnoughts and Yarmouth Royal Artillery. The team was originally based at Beaconsfield Recreation ground until the 1901-02 season when they moved to the Wellesley Recreation Ground.

The stand opened opened on Whit Monday, June 11, 1892, and more than 4,000 visitors attended to watch a mix of cycling and athletics events.