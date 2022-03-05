Great Yarmouth businesses vow to fill a truck for Ukraine
- Credit: James Weeds / Kellie Vanham
Firms across Great Yarmouth have banded together to fill a 44 tonne truck with supplies to take to refugees displaced by the war in Ukraine.
Trevor Saunders, manager of the Mandalay Wellbeing CIC food bank, has organised the campaign to fill the truck with essential goods.
Mr Saunders, 55, has based his operation at the Priory Centre by Great Yarmouth Minster. The centre will be used as a drop off point and depot. All donations will be sorted onto 26 pallets and loaded onto a lorry bound for relief centres in Poland.
Mr Saunders said: "It's been a hell of a week.
"Donations are coming from everywhere.
"Things are coming together and, fingers crossed, this will help as many people as possible."
Rob Haslam, owner of The Priory Centre, said: "Anything we can do to support and provide some assistance for Ukrainians, we are very happy to do so.
"We're providing the grand hall for storage of all drop-offs and helping to get the supplies out to people in need."
The 44-tonne lorry will be provided by Tim Vanham Transport and is scheduled to leave Great Yarmouth on Saturday, March 12.
On Friday, Great Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson made the first donation at the centre.
Mr Thompson said: "We have to stand with and support the people of Ukraine.
"Together we're working with Trevor and the people of Yarmouth to do what we can."
Hays Travel on the Market Place is also a drop-off point for people wishing to make donations.
Store manager Natasha Woodrow said: "It's a great cause. We want to do as much as we can."
Hays Travel's Market Place branch is accepting donations and is open Monday to Saturday from 9.15am until 5pm.
Mandalay Wellbeing is also working with Filby Post Office and Tesco Caister.
If you would like to donate, please visit one of those drop-off points or visit the Priory Centre, which will be open Monday to Saturday from 10am until 1pm.
The drop-off points are looking for new sleeping bags, clothes, torches, batteries, walky-talkies and non-perishable food.
For more information, visit Mandalay Wellbeing's Facebook page.