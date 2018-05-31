Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

How Great Yarmouth is pushing the boat out for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 14:37 19 November 2019

Flashback: Great Yarmouth Market Place on the evening of the towns annual Christmas Lights switch on event., November 2015 Picture: James Bass

Flashback: Great Yarmouth Market Place on the evening of the towns annual Christmas Lights switch on event., November 2015 Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2015

Tis the season to be sparkly with thousands of extra Christmas lights bringing a new-look "wow factor" to Great Yarmouth.

Stalls brimming with Christmas gifts and treats will be tempting shoppers at Great Yarmouth's Christmas Fayre and Market running from Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1 Picture: GYBC Stalls brimming with Christmas gifts and treats will be tempting shoppers at Great Yarmouth's Christmas Fayre and Market running from Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1 Picture: GYBC

Some £5,000 has been spent on casting a seasonal glow over the town centre in a bid to find a festive formula that chimes with shoppers.

As well as the town's usual illuminations the Christmas Fayre and market - with 37 stalls this year compared to last year's six - will be festooned with even more dazzling strings.

Meanwhile late-night shoppers can enjoy free fireworks every Wednesday and free Sunday parking across many of the town's carparks.

At the switch-on on November 29 colourful characters from the town's Beauty and the Beast pantomime will mingle with crowds, with shot put star Sophie McKinna leading the countdown.

People in Great Yarmouth can look forward to People in Great Yarmouth can look forward to "a truly magical festive shopping experience" says Great Yarmouth Borough Council, with mini fairground, fireworks, and free festive train Picture: James Bass

The 25-year-old, who is limbering up for Tokyo 2020, will be joined by town mayor Michael Jeal, and Father Christmas to do the honours at 7pm.

The switch-on will be followed by a rooftop firework spectacular and late opening of town centre shops and the Christmas Fayre and Market.

Hosted by Rob Chandler from The Beach radio, and organised by the Town Centre Partnership, the switch-on event will include performances from musician Bill Downs of The Voice and The X Factor fame, Centre Stage dance academy, local singer Gaby Starbuck, panto characters, plus a sneak preview of Norwegian Choir Lardal Kantori.

You may also want to watch:

In a change from last year the Christmas tree has been moved back to the Market Place.

The Christmas Fayre and Market featuring a large marquee and wooden chalets runs from Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1.

There will be 37 stalls with live music, a mini fairground, and free rides on Santa's road train to the Minster.

The three-day Christmas Market is being run alongside the Christmas Fayre.

There will also be craft, gift and food stalls in the historic Minster with more stalls and Santa's Grotto in the nearby Priory Centre.

On Saturday, November 30, the Lardal Kantori Norwegian choir will give a concert of traditional and modern Norwegian carols, with a performance starting at 7.30pm, tickets £8.

Graham Plant, chairman of the economic development committee, said: "This year, the market is going to have that seasonal 'wow factor'.

"Entering the marquee to explore the stalls will be like walking into Christmas and will get everyone into the festive spirit."

He said recent efforts had been a bit "staid" but this year was looking much better.

Related articles

Most Read

Cannabis found during search of house

Police have found cannabis during a search of a house in Gorleston. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Village threatened by sea could receive £75,000

Hemsby Marrams in March 2018 (top image) and May 2018 (bottom image) Photo: Mike Page

Man kept bag of rocks in car to throw at 100 vehicles

Aaron Hurley, who was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to a three-year community order with a requirement to receive mental health treatment during this period Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

Sports bar to host snooker legends

Spencer's sports bar in Great Yarmouth will host snooker legends Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor on Thursday. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘It’s important you take steps to deter thieves’ - police warn residents following burglary

A house in Station Road, Ormesby was burgled at the weekend. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Cannabis found during search of house

Police have found cannabis during a search of a house in Gorleston. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Village threatened by sea could receive £75,000

Hemsby Marrams in March 2018 (top image) and May 2018 (bottom image) Photo: Mike Page

Man kept bag of rocks in car to throw at 100 vehicles

Aaron Hurley, who was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to a three-year community order with a requirement to receive mental health treatment during this period Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

Sports bar to host snooker legends

Spencer's sports bar in Great Yarmouth will host snooker legends Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor on Thursday. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘It’s important you take steps to deter thieves’ - police warn residents following burglary

A house in Station Road, Ormesby was burgled at the weekend. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

How Great Yarmouth is pushing the boat out for Christmas

Flashback: Great Yarmouth Market Place on the evening of the towns annual Christmas Lights switch on event., November 2015 Picture: James Bass

‘We just keep aiming high’ - Teenage boxer wins national title

Alfie Miller, 16, from Spartans Amateur Boxing Club in Great Yarmouth, has won a national bout. Picture: Courtesy of Spartans.

Owner’s disbelief after man steals bread roll from fish and chip shop

A bread roll was allegedly stolen from My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Sports star confirmed as VIP for town’s Christmas lights switch-on

People in Great Yarmouth can look forward to

Appeal to revive controversial plan for 71 houses near school dismissed

The access road and land off East Anglian Way in Gorleston. Badger Building's planning application appeal has been dismissed. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists