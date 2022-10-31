Cheers! Great Yarmouth Wetherspoon pub makes it in Good Beer Guide

Jim Gee celebrates The Troll Cart's inclusion in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2023. - Credit: James Weeds

A pub in the heart of Great Yarmouth has made it into a prestigious guide showcasing Britain's best boozers.

The Troll Cart on Regent Road is listed in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide 2023, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide.

Members of East Norfolk's CAMRA group chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer.

They also took into account customer service, décor and the overall atmosphere.

The Troll Cart's entrance on Regent Road. - Credit: James Weeds

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The Troll Cart deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2023.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The pub’s general manager, Todd Inns, said: “It's a phenomenal achievement.

"It's a first for the pub and the staff and locals are buzzing."

The Troll Cart's general manager Todd Inns and regular Colin Wells. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr Inns, who has been at The Troll Cart for 14 years, said it was a nice surprise to be included in the guide.

"With our wider selection of ales and customer service, we’ve got the winning formula," he added.

"We’ll definitely have something on display as we're proud to show it off.

"My thanks goes to CAMRA for including us, and another big thank you to all our loyal customers who enjoy our ale."

Regular Colin Wells, whose favourite tipple is a pint of Ruddles, said: "I haven't been into real ale for long, but Ruddles is a really nice one.

"I'd definitely recommend this place to anyone - especially if you're new on the real ale scene. There's a great selection and it's cheap. The food is excellent too."

Regular Jim Gee said The Troll Cart's ambience kept him coming back. - Credit: James Weeds

Troll Cart regular Jim Gee said he visits the pub once a day for a relaxing drink and eats there three times a week.

"It's the ambience that keeps me coming back," he said.

"The prices are pretty good, and Todd runs a tight ship.

"All the staff are nice and welcoming, and you get to know the regulars.

"I like the selection and the food is always served incredibly well."

The Troll Cart is one of 22 Norfolk pubs which have been added to this year's Good Beer Guide. Also added from the Great Yarmouth area are The Crown Inn, Catfield and Woodbastwick's Fur and Feather Inn.