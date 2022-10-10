Great Yarmouth's new 24-hour gym to open on Thursday

Great Yarmouth-s new 24-hour gym opens on Thursday at noon. - Credit: The Gym Group

The manager of Great Yarmouth's new 24-hour gym said he was "excited to bring affordable fitness" to the area.

Opening its doors on Thursday at noon, the Gym Group's newest health club will be based on Unit 2, Pasteur Road.

The new gym will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will operate under a subscription fee as opposed to a contract.

Gym Group Great Yarmouth's general manager James Elliott said he and his team are committed to bringing a "high-spec gorgeous facility that doesn't break the bank".

Free weights, resistance machines and cardio equipment is inside the new Gym in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: The Gym Group

"We want to become the most loved gym in the area," Mr Elliott said.

"We're offering people access to state-of-the-art equipment which is cost-effective with absolutely no contract whatsoever. The users are in complete control."

The gym has a flat rate subscription fee of £15.99 per month and members can cancel at any time.

Gym Group Great Yarmouth costs £15.99 per month with no cancellation fee. - Credit: The Gym Group

The facility has been kitted out with over 180 pieces of fitness equipment, catering for cardiovascular, strength and conditioning, and functional strength workouts. The gym offers power racks, dumbbells which weigh up to 50kgs and a glute drive, which has been popular at other Gym Group sites, Mr Elliott said.

"We also wanted to maximise the space, so we have up to eight individual showers and changing cubicles.

"If people want to change after their session, they can lock themselves in the room and not be disturbed by anyone. We want to make sure people feel comfortable in their environment."

A sneak peek inside the new gym in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: The Gym Group

The general manager - who has also been in charge of the Norwich City site since October 2018 - said changing rooms will be totally private, while a security camera in the locker area will ensure people's belongings remain safe.

"We are a gym for the masses, and we want to cater to everyone's needs."

Thursday's grand opening will see gym staff cutting the ribbon beside a giant inflatable kettlebell. Doors will open shortly afterwards. People are welcome to join taster sessions to see what is on offer.

Over 180 pieces of equipment is inside the new gym on Pasteur Road. - Credit: The Gym Group

A special pre-sale offer, which included an introductory price of £9.99 a month for the first three months, proved popular for the company.

Mr Elliott couldn't reveal just how many people had already signed up at the new gym, but he said he was "smiling from ear-to-ear" with the feedback.

For more information, visit www.thegymgroup.com/find-a-gym/great-yarmouth-gyms/great-yarmouth/