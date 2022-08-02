Discount store moves to bigger premises as cost of living crisis bites

Stuart Dodson at the new store's first day at 175 King Street - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A discount store has moved to bigger premises in Great Yarmouth as more and more people seek bargains during the cost of living crisis.

Mom's Cash and Carry has opened in King Street and promises "big brands" at "low, low prices".

Previously based in neighbouring Victoria Arcade, owner Stuart Dodson has relocated his premises due to customer demand.

The new store is about five times bigger than the business's previous premises and offers a wide range of heavily discounted items, such as crisps, chocolates, drinks and household domestic goods.

On Tuesday morning the 175 King Street store opened its doors to customers for the first time and soon a queue of shoppers formed as they picked up bargains such a large bottle of sports drink for a £1, four packs of chocolate fingers for £1 or fabric conditioner offering 60 washes for just £2.50.

Mr Dodson said the secret to the discounted goods was buying in bulk, securing items from outside the country and having a team of volunteer unpaid staff, who just want to help families who are struggling to make ends meet.

Stuart Dodson outside Mom's Cash and Carry store in King Street - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The 43-year-old thinks Mom's Cash and Carry and similar stores will be the first port of call for families trying to cope with the cost of living crisis.

And he predicted even more people will use the store in the autumn and winter with the threat of energy bills soaring.

Mr Dodson, whose wife Karen is one of the volunteer staff, said: "You have got to offer what people want and people are looking for bargains now.

"And when their bills start rising they will look for even more. We try to keep our bills as low as possible so we can pass on the best prices we can."

Mr Dodson said the name of the business was a form of tribute to his mother Jean Howell.

He said: "She loved sweets and a bargain. She would have loved this store."

Going forward Mr Dodson said he would look at having more groceries in the store as the autumn and winter closes in.

Stuart Dodson has moved his Mom's Cash and Carry business to King Street - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Mom's Cash and Carry is open seven days a week and can also make free deliveries in the Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Caister, Lowestoft and Beccles areas three days a week.

Deliveries need to be at least £5 in cost and booked online at www.momscashandcarry.co.uk