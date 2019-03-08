Greggs to open second store in Great Yarmouth

Budget baker Greggs has confirmed it will be taking the final unit at a retail park in Great Yarmouth.

The store is likely to open in the next few weeks at Gapton Hall which is now fully occupied.

Its arrival in early October follows a summer of new openings from Card Factory, Shoe Zone, Superdrug and Cancer Research as well as some improvements to the road cutting queues.

A spokesman for the park confirmed "the hugely popular bakery chain" had signed a ten year lease on a 1,500 sq ft store.

The unit is said to offer "a contemporary food-on-the-go experience" as well as some outdoor seating.

Mark Kelly, asset manager at Argo Real Estate, said: "We are delighted to announce that Greggs will be the latest retailer to join Gapton Hall, taking us to fully occupied.

"Greggs will add a new dimension to our strong retail mix at Gapton Hall and will be extremely popular with our customers."

The unit is between Shoe Zone and the Card Factory.

Greggs already has a shop in Yarmouth town centre and one in Gorleston High Street.