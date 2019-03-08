Search

Greggs to open second store in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:48 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 26 September 2019

Bakery chain Greggs is opening a second shop in Great Yarmouth Photo credit should read: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Bakery chain Greggs is opening a second shop in Great Yarmouth Photo credit should read: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Archant

Budget baker Greggs has confirmed it will be taking the final unit at a retail park in Great Yarmouth.

The store is likely to open in the next few weeks at Gapton Hall which is now fully occupied.

Its arrival in early October follows a summer of new openings from Card Factory, Shoe Zone, Superdrug and Cancer Research as well as some improvements to the road cutting queues.

A spokesman for the park confirmed "the hugely popular bakery chain" had signed a ten year lease on a 1,500 sq ft store.

The unit is said to offer "a contemporary food-on-the-go experience" as well as some outdoor seating.

Mark Kelly, asset manager at Argo Real Estate, said: "We are delighted to announce that Greggs will be the latest retailer to join Gapton Hall, taking us to fully occupied.

"Greggs will add a new dimension to our strong retail mix at Gapton Hall and will be extremely popular with our customers."

The unit is between Shoe Zone and the Card Factory.

Greggs already has a shop in Yarmouth town centre and one in Gorleston High Street.

New images released of third river crossing as proposal reaches crucial ‘examination’ stage

A view showing the dual carriageway approach to the third river crossing Picture: Norfolk County Council

Plans lodged with council to make holiday park more ‘family-friendly’

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth.

Road will close overnight for resurfacing

Norfolk County Council is planning to resurface the A149 Main Road in Rollesby at the Martham Road and Fleggburgh Road junctions. Picture: Google Maps.

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Roadworks costing £20,000 will close busy route for two days

A busy road connecting Great Yarmouth and Cromer will be closed for two days for essential road works. Picture: Getty

