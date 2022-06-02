'With you in spirit' - Griff Rhys Jones on fight against holiday lodges
- Credit: James Bass/Charlotte Bond
People lining up against plans to create a new holiday park in a tiny Norfolk hamlet have been heartened by the support of actor Griff Rhys Jones.
Browston Hall, at Browston Green, near Gorleston, wants to transform its golf and leisure club into a countryside holiday haven with 80 holiday lodges.
It says the business is unviable - the impact of Covid adding to its woes - and that changes are needed to get it back on its feet.
The community and parish council have already been consulted as part of the bid with more than 80 homes sent leaflets and a public meeting held on December 10 drawing a range of concerns.
Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis is among those pushing back against the scheme saying local residents have made "strong and valid" objections.
Jean Samuels, who was born in Browston but now lives in Belton, wrote to Griff Rhys Jones who is president of the Victoria Society outlining her concerns.
She said the holiday plan was a threat to the peaceful hamlet and reached out to the actor, who lives in Suffolk and had supported other protests.
In his response he said Browston was "a little far north" for him to be directly involved but said he was with campaigners "in spirit" and gave advice on how best to fight the scheme.
Most Read
- 1 Passengers rescued during seal watching trip off Norfolk coast
- 2 Five confirmed cases of monkeypox in East of England
- 3 'Largest indoor street party' to be held at The Empire
- 4 Great Yarmouth market place kicks off Jubilee celebrations
- 5 Great Yarmouth's Jubilee celebrations kick off at the market
- 6 A new bus route is coming to Great Yarmouth this summer
- 7 Woman airlifted to hospital after injury on Norfolk Broads
- 8 Great Yarmouth area gears up for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- 9 Birthday honours: Super knitter from Norfolk awarded BEM
- 10 Plans for three-storey homes on care home site move forward
The letter said that while "making noise" about developments was important he didn't think his individual voice would make much difference.
In Felixstowe where he and community had fought a bid to remove beach huts, their railings had had no effect on the council vote.
Similarly, despite garnering front page coverage against a "hugely insensitive" development in Woodbridge it all fell on deaf ears.
However, he said he hoped that law and policy would be on their side, and that the best way to have their say would be at the ballot box.
The Woodland Trust, Norfolk Wildlife Trust and the countryside charity CPRE Norfolk have signalled their opposition.
Hundreds of people have also put their name to a petition.
Papers in support of the scheme say it is a sustainable, designed to a high standard, and sympathetic to its surroundings.
The bid is being dealt with as two applications, one for the eastern and one for the southern side.