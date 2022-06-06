New boutique plant shop has 'incredible' start with 101 sales on first day

Gro Plants is owned by Grace Moore (right) and Rowan Gaskin (left). - Credit: Sharon Thomson

A new boutique plant shop had a "fantastic" opening weekend with 101 sales on its very first day.

Gro Plants is the latest addition to Bells Road in Gorleston and was swamped by customers over the bank holiday weekend after opening on Thursday, June 2.

The business is owned by sister-in-laws Grace Moore and Rowan Gaskin who saw a gap in the market for a plant shop in the town.

And the pair said they couldn't have asked for a better launch.

Mrs Moore, from Gorleston, said: "It was absolutely manic; from the time we opened the door we had people in the shop.

"We had a lot of really positive feedback and they love the atmosphere we have created.

"We had 101 sales on our first day and we already need to order new stock. We sold out of three different types of plants.

"It all just came together as best as we could have hoped for."

Plant-lovers can also book workshops that will be held at the site.

There are currently spaces for their adult-only and parent and child kokedama workshops, which is the Japanese art of creating pot-less plants using a soil mixture, moss, and string.

Mrs Moore, 39, who also works as a music teacher, said: "The nice thing that we noticed is that we have had so many different people and ages come in.

"There really is something for everybody. We are so grateful to the local community for coming out to support us.

"We feel absolutely amazing. It has been fantastic and we can’t wait to see what the future holds."

Gro Plants is one of three new units which have taken the place of the former Wright's DIY shop that closed back in December last year.

It is open Tuesday to Wednesday from 9am until 2pm and Thursday to Saturday from 9am until 5pm.

Maud’s Tattoo Parlour has also taken over one of the units in Lower Cliff Road.



