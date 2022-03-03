Boutique indoor plant business to open in Gorleston

Grace Moore and Rowan Gaskin are the co-owners of Gro Plants which is set to open in Bells Road, Gorleston. - Credit: Grace Moore

A new indoor plant and homeware business is set to blossom in Gorleston.

Gro Plants will soon open in one of Bells Road's new boutique units.

The business is owned by sister-in-laws Grace Moore and Rowan Gaskin whose passion for plants was ignited during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Moore, who lives in Avondale Road in Gorleston, said: "Obviously during lockdown we were spending a lot of time at home, trying to occupy ourselves, and we both really got into plants.

"There are not really any places locally, other than big chains, which sell indoor plants and they are incredibly popular right now.

"I saw a little gap in the market and it was like a little light-bulb moment. I texted Rowan and said 'do you want to open a shop with me?'. She replied 'yes I do' and that was it."

With a clear vision for the shop, the pair were determined to find a spot along Bells Road and when the former Wright's DIY store became available, Mrs Moore said it was "like fate".

The store has now been divided into three separate units, two of which will soon be occupied by other businesses.

Mrs Moore, who also works as a music teacher, said they are currently waiting for renovations work to be completed and they hope to open in May.

"We really wanted to be on Bells Road. We love it," said the 39-year-old. "It has such an amazing community spirit.

"Hopefully our plant shop brings more people to Gorleston."

As well as offering a range of "rare and unique" indoor plants, the shop will also sell some homeware items including furniture locally sourced and upcycled by Ms Gaskin.

The pair also hope to hold workshop events in the future, on topics such as propagation techniques and how to make terrariums.

Mrs Moore, a mother-of-three, added: "We want to create a colourful, bold, urban jungle in Bells Road.

"It’s incredibly exciting. I feel so fortunate to take the things that I love and make a living out of it.

"It doesn't feel like work if you love what you do every day."

