Ousted travel shop looking for new town centre location

New signs in Palmers shop windows proclaim the 'last few days' of its closing down sale as it prepares to shut for good Picture: Liz Coates Archant

A travel agent facing homelessness after the collapse of retail chain Beales says it is looking for new premises.

Even the fixtures are for sale as Palmers in Great Yarmouth heads towards closure Picture: Liz Coates Even the fixtures are for sale as Palmers in Great Yarmouth heads towards closure Picture: Liz Coates

Hays Travel, which has its base inside Palmers department store, says it is committed to Great Yarmouth and wants to stay in the town.

Palmers, part of the doomed Beales chain which collapsed at the end of January, is due to close in a few weeks.

Joint administrators KPMG say the doors will shut for good between March 14 and 17.

It means the former Thomas Cook travel shop, which was rescued by Hays Travel in September, will have to make other arrangements in order to continue serving its loyal customer base.

A spokesman for Hays said: "We are very pleased with the performance of our Great Yarmouth shop and will be saddened to move from this location.

"We are using best endeavours to find an alternative location and this may mean we operate from temporary premises until a permanent high street location is prepared.

"We remain committed to the high street and to Great Yarmouth."