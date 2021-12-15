What do you think of this new sign for Hemsby?

This is the eye-catching sign that visitors and residents of a seaside village could be seeing if approved by planners.

If passed by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, the multicoloured sign will be on the carpark of Richardson's Holiday Park on Beach Road in Hemsby.

Planners say the sign will "enhance the site visually".

The sign was donated, will stand at no more than 1.7m tall with a 40cm plinth attached and was designed and commissioned by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Also included in the plans are a mural wall and "minor re-configuration of the car park".

The mural wall, which will be made out of Dibond boards, is to be "printed with a graphic relating to Norfolk tourism," the plans sate.

The boards will be fixed to fence posts and panels on top of a 50cm high timber sleeper plinth.

A decision on the application will be made by January 6, 2022.