Holiday park taken over by owners who ran Golden Mile seafront museum

A holiday park which has celebrated 50 years of hosting holidaymakers on the Norfolk coast has entered a new era.

Belle Aire Holiday Park in Hemsby has been taken over by Donna Bull and Ray Grant.

Donna Bull is one of the new owners of Belle Aire Holiday Park - Credit: Ambition PR

They have taken over the reins of the park from a family-run business headed by Sally Burrell.

The purchase comes as Belle Aire Holiday Park, which offers luxury chalet, caravan and holiday lodge accommodation, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Its new owners, who operate under the name HBA Limited, have links to the Great Yarmouth area as they had run the Yesterday's World attraction on the town's Golden Mile.

Yesterday's World closed in 2014 as a museum - Credit: James Bass

Yesterday's World was a staple on the seafront for several years, trading on a fondness for curiosities and nostalgia.

Inside were old-fashioned street scenes, preserved shops, a myriad of time-warp artefacts as well as a themed tea room.

It closed as a museum in 2014.

Yesterday's World celebrated a bygone age - Credit: James Bass

HBA Limited also has a portfolio of other holiday parks across the country.

Mrs Bull and Mr Grant said they were drawn to making their investment in Hemsby because of its "traditional and nostalgic charm".

In a joint statement they said: “Having looked at a number of prospective parks across the country, we were instantly drawn to Hemsby for its traditional seaside charm.

"It’s a real up and coming destination.

Belle Aire Holiday is in new hands - Credit: Ambition PR

"Not only is Belle Aire perfectly situated within walking distance of the picturesque seafront, it provides exceptional facilities and luxury accommodation which really makes it a cut above the rest.

"We are really looking forward to getting to know all of the visitors, locals and regulars in the coming months and continuing to make Belle Aire the premier destination in Hemsby."

Their portfolio includes Whylands Farm in East Sussex and Hop Farm in Kent.

Yesterday's World treasure trove was part of Peter Bull's personal collection.

After its closure, hundreds of individual pieces were put up for sale through Chippenham Auction Rooms in Wiltshire, including the museum's well-known working carousel, wax figures created for Madame Tussauds in London, a taxidermy polar bear, and items owned by Queen Victoria.

Belle Aire Holiday Park is 50 years old - Credit: Ambition PR

For information on the holiday park visit its website at hemsbybelleaire.co.uk